Hodgson on confidence, scoring goals and facing his former side
- Published
Sonny Cohen, BBC Sport
Watford boss Roy Hodgson has been speaking to the media before the Hornets host Crystal Palace on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines:
Hodgson is sure Watford's win over Aston Villa - their first victory since November - will help his side gain confidence: "The players were delighted to get that win, especially after playing well. It has got to have been good for the confidence."
However, he warned against complacency, with his side still in the relegation zone and the games coming thick and fast: "You don't ever get more than a day to savour a victory. The fact you have won a game doesn't make the next game easier."
Watford had been on a goal drought before Saturday, failing to score in four straight matches, but Hodgson doesn't believe his side are inferior to their relegation rivals in terms of ability: "We have to compare ourselves with the teams around us. To be frank, I don't know that we are far behind them."
Hodgson managed Palace for four years, but he insisted "there is never any sentiment" when facing a former side. However, he did say it will be "strange lining up on the other side wishing them harm".