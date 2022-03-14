Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Following a fifth successive victory, Arsenal know a Champions League place is now theirs to lose after a five-year absence.

Indeed, manager Mikel Arteta said he believes his side are "obliged" to return to European football's elite club competition, after the Gunners moved back into the top four with an impressive win against Leicester.

The victory lifted Arsenal one point above Manchester United, who beat fellow top-four contenders Tottenham on Saturday.

But the crucial detail is that Arteta's men still have three games in hand over United, and a meeting with title-chasing Liverpool on Wednesday will provide an acid test of their progress since a 4-0 loss at Anfield earlier this season.

For Leicester, it was a familiar tale, as the Foxes conceded a league-high 15th goal from a set-piece (excluding penalties), before Caglar Soyuncu was penalised for a handball decision described by Brendan Rodgers as "hugely disappointing".

Soyuncu received only a yellow card as Thomas Partey's still goal-bound header was cleared off the line by the alert Luke Thomas.

However, there was to be no way back for Brendan Rodgers's side, who remain 12th in the table.