Clarkson has 'learned a lot' at Pittodrie

Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson says his parent club Liverpool are really happy with his progression at Pittodrie.

The 21-year-old arrived on loan from Anfield last summer, and has produced a number of eye-catching performances amid what has been a disappointing campaign for the Dons.

"It has been really beneficial so far," he said. "I’m getting the game time that I wanted, I have played in a couple of different positions that will stand me in good stead. It is obviously a tough league to play in, especially as a young boy.

"I’ve really enjoyed every minute of it. I have spoken to people at Liverpool and they are really happy with how I’m progressing.

"Obviously when we were going through the bad patch it was a bit new for me because I had never experienced that before, but then I remember talking to a couple of people and they all said if it happens somewhere else you will know how to deal with it better.

"I have learned a lot. I only knew one way of playing, and then coming up here we have had Jim (Goodwin) come and go, and then Barry (Robson) is here now and has different ideas, different ways of trying to win games.

"Everything that we do is helping me to become a better player."