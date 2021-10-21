Man Utd 'still a work in progress'

Manchester United have been warned not to get carried away with their dramatic 3-2 Champions League comeback win against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon praised the Red Devils’ second-half performance but told BBC Radio 5 Live there is still plenty of room for improvement in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

“What we don’t want to hear from the dressing room is soundbites like ‘we’ve turned the corner’ because they are still a work in progress for me,” said Lennon.

“United cut through Atalanta at will at times, but they still have issues at the back. They needed that double save from David de Gea at a real crucial time of the game - it could have gone away from them at that stage.

“This will do them mentally and psychologically the world of good, but they have a lot of work to do and can’t get too blasé.

"They have spent lot of money on a back four that looks really vulnerable and quite passive at times.”

