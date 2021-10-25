'Good week for Leicester, promise for Brentford'

Gary Rose, BBC Sport

Sunday's defeat will have been a tough one to take for Brentford. Once again the newly promoted side has shown they are a breath of fresh air at this level but were undone by a wonder strike and quick counter.

Regardless, they sit in a far better position than many Brentford fans could probably have hoped and, if they can stick to the style they have shown so far, it should see them get the results their performances deserve more often than not.

Leicester, meanwhile, were perhaps not at their best but had those moments of quality when it mattered and the victory capped an excellent week for the Foxes after wins against Manchester United and Spartak Moscow.

The goal for James Maddison will also give the attacking midfielder a much-needed confidence boost after a tough start to the season.