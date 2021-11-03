Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici believes the club has "everything” it needs to fulfil its potential following the appointment of Antonio Conte.

Conte, 52, arrived to replace the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Tuesday and comes with a reputation of success, having won the domestic title four times in Italy and once in England with Chelsea.

"We are here to do our best to win trophies, big trophy or small trophy," said Paratici.

"Sometimes you have to be patient to achieve results, you have to be ready to suffer, to sacrifice yourself for the group. This is our mentality and we have to improve in this way.

"But for sure we believe that we can achieve our targets, otherwise we are not here. We have to believe we can achieve our targets.

"Big infrastructure, big club, players, history, we have everything to achieve big things. We are here to improve ourselves every day, and if we improve ourselves we improve the club."

Paratici said the club were unable to persuade Conte to join during the summer when Nuno was appointed as the Italian manager was not ready for a role after leaving Inter Milan.

He also said the pair have not yet spoken about potential signings, adding: "I think the team is competitive, we trust in the players, we have very good players so we don't speak about (new) players now, it is not the right time."