Brighton v Newcastle: Confirmed team news

Brighton manager Graham Potter makes one change to the side that started the 2-2 draw at Anfield against Liverpool with Tariq Lamptey replacing Jakub Moder.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Lallana, March, Bissouma, Mwepu, Trossard.

Subs: Steele, Webster, Maupay, MacAllister, Gross, Moder, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento.

Newcastle United's interim head coach Graeme Jones makes three changes to the side that began the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Javier Manquillo, Ryan Fraser and Sean Longstaff drop to the bench as Jonjo Shelvey, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron come in.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson.

Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Willock, Gayle, S Longstaff.

