Brighton v Newcastle: Confirmed team news
- Published
Brighton manager Graham Potter makes one change to the side that started the 2-2 draw at Anfield against Liverpool with Tariq Lamptey replacing Jakub Moder.
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Duffy, Dunk, Cucurella, Lamptey, Lallana, March, Bissouma, Mwepu, Trossard.
Subs: Steele, Webster, Maupay, MacAllister, Gross, Moder, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento.
Newcastle United's interim head coach Graeme Jones makes three changes to the side that began the 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.
Javier Manquillo, Ryan Fraser and Sean Longstaff drop to the bench as Jonjo Shelvey, Jacob Murphy and Miguel Almiron come in.
Newcastle XI: Darlow, Krafth, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Hayden, Almiron, Murphy, Wilson.
Subs: Dubravka, Schar, Joelinton, Lewis, Manquillo, Fraser, Willock, Gayle, S Longstaff.