Who is the best player to have faced Newcastle?

We have been very lucky to see some legends play against Newcastle over the years, but one player that really stands out for me is Cristiano Ronaldo.

One of the greatest players of all time and in his pomp at Manchester United he destroyed us on his left wing. Lighting quick, skills to match and a strike not seen by any in football at that time, we just could not handle him.

There was always a deflating feeling when his name was on the team sheet because you knew even if United we’re having an off day, he wasn’t and was always going to create something to punish you.

I'm glad those days are over!

