Dundee Utd still have work to do - Fletcher

BBC Scotland's Tyrone Smith

Dundee United "have done nothing yet" after moving four points clear of bottom place in the Scottish Premiership, says Steven Fletcher.

Fletcher scored United's second in Saturday's 2-0 win over Livingston and the Tangerines and Kilmarnock go into the post-split fixtures two points below St Johnstone and four points better off than Ross County.

"Not at all, the manager said that, we have done nothing yet," said Fletcher, 36. "We have got a big task ahead of us and we know that and we will keep taking each game as it comes."

Jim Goodwin took over as manager in March and has won three and drawn two of his seven games in charge, including winning his past three matches.

"You have seen the lift the place has had since the manager came in, it has been great, the players and the fans, we just want to keep that run going," added Fletcher.

"Sometimes it is just a different voice and the manager has brought that and he has brought some enthusiasm, which has been great for us.

"You have heard it from a few players now, the training is intense, you can see that we keep going all the way to the end and it is good."