Motherwell v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

Daniel Armstrong has more goals (7) and more assists (6) than any Kilmarnock player in the Scottish Premiership this season. Those 13 goal involvements have been worth 14 points to Killie this term; only one player’s goals and assists have been worth more in 2022-23 – Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen (16 points).

Only St Johnstone (39%) have earned a lower proportion of their points this season at home than Motherwell (41% - 15/37). Meanwhile, Kilmarnock have the lowest proportion of points coming away from home in the division this term (16% - 5/31).

Kilmarnock are unbeaten in three league games against Motherwell this season (W1 D2); Killie last faced a side four times in a Scottish Premiership without losing to them in 2018-19 against Rangers (W2 D2), and last did so versus Motherwell in the top flight in 2008-09 (W3 D1).