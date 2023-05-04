Johnson on McDermott, 'huge' game & Bushiri return

Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before Hibs face St Mirren in the Premiership this weekend.

Here are the key lines from the Hibs boss:

  • Johnson is "delighted" Brian McDermott has been appointed director of football and says it is a "good fit".

  • McDermott will be a "sounding board" and allow Johnson more time on the training pitch: “We’ll share the load with each other’s role."

  • He adds: “I feel it will be a really important partnership. He has extensive experience both as a manager and recruiter."

  • McDermott's arrival is another step in Hibs building "slowly but securely" as they look to achieve longer-term goals of regular European football, cup success and narrowing the gap on the Old Firm.

  • The visit of St Mirren is "huge" and Hibs' "biggest game of the season".

  • Having Rocky Bushiri back in the squad is a major boost as he offers "physicality and character".

SNS

