'Anything can happen in a one-off final'

Liam McLeod and Kheredine Idessane are joined by Inverness Caley Thistle assistant Barry Wilson, who is hoping for yet another Scottish Cup upset against Celtic in June's final.

Wilson also recalls playing alongside a young Barry Robson, who has been rewarded with a two-year deal for the good work he has done at Aberdeen.

And we hear from former Celtic midfielder Stan Petrov talking about Ange Postecoglou and the gap between his old team and Rangers.

Listen to the Scottish Football Podcast here.