Unai Emery has been speaking to the media before Aston Villa's Premier League game against Tottenham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Matty Cash, Boubacar Kamara, Leon Bailey and Philippe Coutinho are all available, with Jed Steer the only absentee.

Emery said: "It is the first time in the last month we have everyone ready to be in the squad."

After winning their past five at Villa park without conceding, Emery said: "It has been fantastic. At home we are feeling very strong."

On the opportunity to go level on points with Spurs, he said: "We are savouring this opportunity."

On the many rumours about players linked with a summer move to Villa, Emery said they are working hard, but his focus is on Saturday's game: "Now is the moment to enjoy this match."

He acknowledged Tottenham's "difficult" season, but said they still have "very good players".

