'Stop McGregor and target wide areas' - how to beat Celtic

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson has highlighted the Celtic weakness that he believes Michael Beale's side should target in Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final.

"I do feel as though they are vulnerable down the sides," Thomson told the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"They have the full-backs coming in, so I think if Rangers can exploit them in wide areas, they would get a lot of success.

"You need to be brave and play your players high. It’s easier said that done, but when I put my coach's hat on, I would try to stop Callum McGregor, and I think the two centre-backs could be vulnerable down the sides when the ball gets turned over."

Thomson was effusive in his praise for McGregor, and stressed the importance of keeping him quiet if Rangers are to progress to the final.

“Callum McGregor is the lynchpin of the Celtic team," he added. "He makes them tick, a brilliant leader, so he’s a big factor - you have to stop him playing, because I don’t think the ball comes through with as much quality off anyone else as it does from Callum."