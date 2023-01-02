Leicester v Fulham: Head-to-head stats

Leicester v Fulham, 8 Premier League games. Leicester - 2 wins, 7 goals, 3 clean sheets. Fulham - 3 wins, 8 goals, 4 clean sheets

  • Having won none of their first five Premier League meetings with Fulham (D3 L2), Leicester have now won two of their past three against them (L1).

  • Fulham won 2-1 at Leicester in their last league visit to King Power Stadium, last winning consecutive away league games against the Foxes in September 1967.

  • Leicester have lost their first league game in just one of the past 14 calendar years (W9 D4), though it was a 3-2 loss against Tottenham in 2022.

  • Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won eight of his nine Premier League matches against Fulham (L1); against no side has he won more. He did, however, lose his last home game against them in November 2020.