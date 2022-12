Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on Thursday evening as they take on Hibernian at Ibrox.

It's Michael Beale's first competitive game in charge of Rangers, after he replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst in the Ibrox hotseat.

The former QPR boss can cut the gap to Celtic at the top of the league to six points with a win.

Put yourself in Beale's shoes and pick your team here.