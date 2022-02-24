Liverpool 6-0 Leeds: Pick of the stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 26 home matches (W19 D7) since losing six in a row at Anfield in a run ending in March 2021. The Reds are the only Premier League side not to lose a home game this season.

Leeds have lost every league match against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United - the current top four - this season, conceding at least three goals in all six defeats (28 goals in total).

The Whites have suffered two league defeats by six or more goals in a season for only the second time in their history. In 1934-45, they lost 8-1 to Stoke and 7-1 to Chelsea.

No player has scored more Premier League goals over the past two campaigns against an opponent than Mohamed Salah has against Leeds United (six), with four of those penalties.