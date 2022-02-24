Liverpool 6-0 Leeds: Pick of the stats
Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 26 home matches (W19 D7) since losing six in a row at Anfield in a run ending in March 2021. The Reds are the only Premier League side not to lose a home game this season.
Leeds have lost every league match against Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United - the current top four - this season, conceding at least three goals in all six defeats (28 goals in total).
The Whites have suffered two league defeats by six or more goals in a season for only the second time in their history. In 1934-45, they lost 8-1 to Stoke and 7-1 to Chelsea.
No player has scored more Premier League goals over the past two campaigns against an opponent than Mohamed Salah has against Leeds United (six), with four of those penalties.
Since the start of last season, Leeds have lost 16 of their 22 league games without Kalvin Phillips (W4 D2), compared with just 11 of the 41 matches in which he has played (W19 D11).