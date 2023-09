Glenn Murray, former Brighton striker on Final Score: "City aren't at their best in all honesty but they are carving out result after result. Four wins on the spin, doing just what is needed.

"We know what they do by now, they hit the heights late on in the season, now it is just about ticking off wins one by one.

"Another easy win at the Etihad for them in the end."

