Max Johnston is in advanced talks with Sturm Graz, with the Austrian Bundesliga club close to agreeing a four-year contract with the 19-year-old right-back, who has rejected a new deal with Motherwell amid interest from the English Premier League and Championship this summer. The Scottish Premiership club will be due £308,000 in compensation should the deal go through. (Sky Sports)

