Rangers' strong opening-day record

Rangers go into their season opener away to Kilmarnock on Saturday (17:15 BST) looking to build on their strong opening-day record.

The Ibrox side have begun their last four seasons with a victory, and have not lost on the opening day since 2014 when they were in the Scottish Championship.

Captain James Tavernier was the hero last season - he whipped home a free-kick from the edge of the box, as Rangers came from behind at Almondvale to beat Livingston 2-1.