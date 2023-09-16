Analysis: West Ham 1-3 Man City

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

For a long time, it looked as if Manchester City would relinquish their winning start to the Premier League campaign at London Stadium.

Despite a plethora of golden first-half opportunities, they were unable to find a way past Hammers goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and the hosts' deep-lying defence.

Erling Haaland could, and maybe should, have scored two in the first half, but he somehow turned Jeremy Doku's low cross wide of the mark before having another shot cleared off the line by Nayef Aguerd.

Pep Guardiola, back in the City dugout following surgery, will have asked for more of the same from his players at half-time and the visitors wasted little time in restoring parity, Doku equalising just 43 seconds after the restart.

City continued to apply heavy pressure and West Ham's resistance was broken for a second time by Bernardo Silva on 76 minutes, before Haaland completed the scoring late on.

This was a stern test for the Premier League champions, but one they passed with flying colours.