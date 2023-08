BBC Sport asked fans to vote on the likelihood of Sheffield United avoiding relegation from the Premier League this season.

Here are the results:

Not a chance: 50%

Doubt it: 18%

It's unlikely: 9%

Can't be sure: 4%

They might do: 7%

Thy should have enough: 5%

Comfortably: 7%

