Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy says it was a "mixed day" for Rodri, after the Manchester City player was shown a straight red card in the 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The City midfielder was sent off following a clash with Morgan Gibbs-White near the corner flag just 27 seconds into the second half.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Murphy said: "What we saw in the first half was another demonstration of his wonderful ability in all aspects of midfield play. I think he's arguably one of Manchester City's most consistent performers. In the last two seasons, for me, he's probably been the best holding midfield player in the world.

"What he does brilliantly is spot danger. He puts himself in positions where he's always stopping the opposition. But he's also really good at maintaining possession and getting the team on the front foot when they've got it back.

"He very rarely loses possession, and he very rarely loses his head. I'm really not sure what triggered him because, although it's a nudge in the back from Gibbs-White, there's no need for the hands around the neck.

"Once he does that, there's really not much he can argue about."

