Callum Wilson says Newcastle’s tough Champions League group offers an “opportunity” to defy doubters.

The Magpies – returning to the group stage of the competition for the first time since 2002-03 – face AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris St-Germain in their group.

On The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson’s co-presenter Michail Antonio joked “Newcastle are out”, before adding: “It could be best group for you guys. No one believes you are going to get through there.”

On doubts over Newcastle’s credentials, Wilson said: “That’s cool. There is no pressure on us. You can look at it as a threat or opportunity. We have an opportunity to go into the Champions League, play against the best teams that have been here for many years, go toe-to-toe with them. No one is backing us. We weren’t down as favourites to win the competition so why not have the best chance to challenge yourself and try to progress that way.

“We are not going to these stadiums to spectate and be a tourist. We are going to put in a performance and go toe-to-toe. That’s what we worked so hard last season for, to not get to this point now and then start falling away and getting nervous when it gets to this situation. Everyone says you want Champions League, OK we have got it, so let’s show why you deserve to be there.”

Wilson says his stand-out games are Dortmund away or PSG at home, adding he expects an “unbelievable” atmosphere at St. James’ Park.

He cheekily told West Ham’s Antonio: “Mikey I’ll let you know what it’s like as you’ll probably never get to experience them.”

