Mendy named in Senegal's squad for Afcon

Leicester midfielder Nampalys Mendy has been named in the squad for Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations campaign, which kicks off in Cameroon on 9 January.

Mendy will join up with the squad on 27 December, meaning Sunday's Boxing Day game against Manchester City will be his final game for Brendan Rodgers' side before the four-week tournament begins.

Fellow Premier League players Eduoard Mendy, Sadio Mane, Ismaila Sarr and Cheikhou Kouyate have also been called up by manager Aliou Cisse.

The 2019 runners-up are in Group B alongside Guinea, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

