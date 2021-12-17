Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

Squad depth would not appear to a huge issue at Anfield at the moment, which is just as well given the uncertainty over Covid in football and the potential loss of players to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Liverpool may or may not dip into the January transfer market, but on the basis of last night’s performance against Newcastle, they probably won’t require too many additions.

Before kick-off we learned that Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones would not be involved because of suspected positive Covid results, but the players who came in, and the talent that remained on the bench, will give Jurgen Klopp plenty of confidence his team can cope with whatever may be thrown at them in this intriguing title race.

Ibrahima Konate is a case in point. In for Van Dijk, he was a commanding presence and seems to have taken to the Premier League like a duck to water.

A fan favourite in a very short space of time, he’ll give Klopp a nice problem when everyone is fit and while he may be in and out of the side for the moment, he’s proving a great presence to have around.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain played a pivotal role too, someone else who’ll do everything possible to get a run in the side.

Watch: How Oxlade-Chamberlain was key to Liverpool's win