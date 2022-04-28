Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Southampton host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Tino Livramento's ACL injury is "a big blow for him and for us" and "there are not a lot of positives you can take out of this".

He said his team-mates will play an important role in helping Livramento in his recovery: "You definitely need players around you to give positive feedback and tell you about their experiences."

There are no other fresh injury concerns and Hasenhuttl said the team has had good training sessions.

After 16-year-old Tyler Dibling's hat-trick for Southampton B went viral, Hasenhuttl said: "The good thing is we see how good he is, the bad thing is other clubs are seeing it."

Hasenhuttl said "the table is getting interesting", especially with upcoming games against teams around Saints in the table.

He added: "We are celebrating the 10th year in the Premier League and to secure a top-10 finish would be a massive achievement for us."

He expects "an interesting game and a tight match" against Palace and said Patrick Vieira's first season in the Premier League has been "fantastic".

On James Ward-Prowse wanting to score more from open play, Hasenhuttl said: "I judge my players on other things they deliver to the team and sometimes this is more important."

Follow Thursday's Premier League manager news conferences