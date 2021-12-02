BBC Sport

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
Published

  • Rafael Benitez became the first person to take charge of a Merseyside derby at the helm of both his current club Everton, and Liverpool. He’s only the second person to manage both clubs after William Edward Barclay – though he never took charge of Everton during a clash with Liverpool.

  • Liverpool scored four goals in an away league match against Everton for the first time since a 5-0 win in November 1982 under Bob Paisley.

  • Since the start of last season, no current Premier League side have lost more home games in the competition than the Toffees (12, level with Leicester City).

  • Meanwhile, the Reds have scored at least twice in each of their last 18 games in all competitions, the new longest record in history by an English top-flight side.