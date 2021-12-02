Everton 1-4 Liverpool: The pick of the stats

Rafael Benitez became the first person to take charge of a Merseyside derby at the helm of both his current club Everton, and Liverpool. He’s only the second person to manage both clubs after William Edward Barclay – though he never took charge of Everton during a clash with Liverpool.

Liverpool scored four goals in an away league match against Everton for the first time since a 5-0 win in November 1982 under Bob Paisley.

Since the start of last season, no current Premier League side have lost more home games in the competition than the Toffees (12, level with Leicester City).