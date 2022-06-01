Your Brighton team of the season

Brighton enjoyed their best ever campaign in the top flight - but who has made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Robert Sanchez played in 37 of Albion's 38 Premier League games, and duly takes his place as the number one in your team.

Defenders

Tariq Lamptey's minutes were managed as he returned from a hamstring injury. But he featured in 30 league matches to earn his place as your most selected right-back in your favoured 4-3-3 formation. On the opposite side, unsurprisingly, is Marc Cucurella, who was the Seagulls' standout performer after arriving from Getafe last summer.

Lining up in the centre of your defence are Lewis Dunk - your third most selected player overall - and Shane Duffy, who you preferred to Adam Webster.

Midfielders

Your midfield is anchored by Yves Bissouma, who was actually the most selected player in two of the three midfield positions. Joining the Mali international in the middle of the park are Adam Lallana, who was the second most popular choice across the midfield, and Pascal Gross.

Attackers

Albion struggled for goals over the season, but joint top league scorers Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay feature. Trossard was your most selected outfield player overall, and your first choice on both wings.

Alex Mac Allister takes his place on the right of your front three as your second most popular choice.

