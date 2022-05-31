Brighton have appointed former Scotland defender David Weir as their technical director.

The 52-year-old has been doing the role on an interim basis since February, but the appointment was made permanent after Dan Ashworth's exit to Newcastle was finalised.

Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom said: "David’s credentials are very strong, as he has shown in the various roles he has held with us.

"During his recent role as acting technical director, he has used his experience, knowledge and ability in supporting both Graham Potter and the men's first team, as we secured a record top-flight finish, and Hope Powell and the women's first team."