Graham Potter has been speaking to the media before Sunday's Premier League game at Leeds United.

Here are the key lines from the Brighton boss:

On the 4-0 victory against Manchester United, he said: "It was a good day for us, we played well and the scoreline speaks for itself."

He gave an injury update on Enock Mwepu: "Enock Mwepu did a little bit today but Sunday will come too soon."

Potter also believes Jeremy Sarmiento will miss out at Elland Road, saying: "Jeremy is making progress but I think we will have the same group as we had against Manchester United."

On Sunday's opponents, he said: "Leeds are fighting for their lives and doing everything they can to stay in the Premier League. We respect what they're trying to do, we'll respect the game and go up there to do our best."

