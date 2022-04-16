It came as a bit of a shock - Jackson

Burnley caretaker boss Mike Jackson says Sean Dyche's sacking on Friday "came as a bit of a shock", but has urged everyone to "come together" as the club fights to stay in the Premier League.

The 48-year-old, who does have some previous managerial experience with Shrewsbury Town and Tranmere Rovers, added that he didn't know how long he was likely to be in charge of the team.

"All I've been asked to do is prepare the lads for the game on Sunday," said Jackson, whose side travel to West Ham. "That's the full focus now, making sure the group's ready to go on Sunday.

"For the players, it's come as a shock to them, that's just human nature. But they're an experienced group, they've come together.

"For us now, it's about the whole club coming together - everyone here, the fans, everybody now just bunkering in, taking away the noise and concentrating on what we need to do."

Starting with Sunday's trip to London Stadium, the Clarets face three games in the space of eight days, with home games against Southampton on Thursday, 21 April and and Wolves on Sunday, 24 April.