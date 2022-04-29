Rangnick on consultancy role, Ten Hag and Sancho's tonsillitis
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before their final home game of the season against Brentford on Monday.
Here is what he had to say:
Jadon Sancho could miss the rest of the season if he needs his tonsils removed.
Edinson Cavani is returning to training on Friday but probably won't be fit enough to start against Brentford.
On his own consultancy role, Rangnick says identifying players and convincing them to join the club is the most important part. He adds that the club should try and find "future top star players" and develop them.
Future signings also need to be the full package - with the right mentality and the right qualities.
Rangnick reiterates again that United have one of the best coaches in Europe in Erik ten Hag.