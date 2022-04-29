We asked for your reaction to Jurgen Klopp's new contract on Thursday - and it's fair to say there are plenty of happy Reds out there.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Stuart Whitcombe: Jurgen Klopp signing a contract extension is fantastic news! This is another recent big achievement for this fabulous club. With four more seasons of Jurgen and his staff adding to their great work they can complete their masterpiece.

Alistair: I play golf once every couple of years and intentionally leave a few pound coins in a pocket of the golf bag, to pleasantly surprise myself the next time I play. Klopp's contract extension is like that, except with a £5 note. Couldn't be any happier!

Kevin: Overjoyed, over the moon, just the best news ever. Not just one of the best coaches in world football but a man who really gets the club. They were made for each other, Liverpool and Klopp.

Paul Browne: This is the best news. I dread the day he eventually leaves. What he’s done for us as supporters, giving us belief and delivering, is amazing. We need a statue at Anfield of him. He’s achieved so much in a time when City have been so dominant. Not to be underestimated.

Conor: Over the moon! And I've never felt as pleased when any player has signed or extended their contract - shows just how great and important this man is for our club!

