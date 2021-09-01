Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

It is very dangerous to make sweeping statements about “what fans think”. Almost always, there is a spread of opinion among a large fanbase, and social media, message boards and even our football phone-in on Radio WM are obviously self-selecting samples.

The evidence from all those sources over the past couple of nights, though, is that Wolves’ failure to make a major signing yesterday is going to be a hard sell to the fans.

For three seasons, the small-squad policy under Nuno Espirito Santo worked wonderfully as Wolves maintained remarkable levels of form and fitness. Last season, injuries or loss of form affecting a number of senior players highlighted the inherent risks of such a strategy.

The signings they have made all seem encouraging enough, and Adama Traore and Ruben Neves are still in place. But in net terms, Wolves appear no more able to deal with contingencies than they were a year ago.

Financial Fair Play may have been a consideration; each decision made over the last few weeks might well, in isolation, be fully justifiable. But every time the physio so much as unzips his kitbag between now and 31 December, Wolves fans are going to be fretful.