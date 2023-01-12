Former Chelsea and England striker Chris Sutton was delighted for Nathan Jones after he masterminded Southampton's stunning win over Manchester City - but he was not convinced by the manager's post-match comments.

The Saints were excellent value for their surprise victory over the Premier League champions, putting in their best performance under their new boss.

"He always needed time," Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "I don't get Southampton fans who made such an early call.

"There were many empty seats in the stadium and there will be lots of supporters with egg on their faces wishing they had been here.

"I am delighted for him because he did not deserve the criticism he had received."

However, Sutton was unimpressed by Jones' view that "the performances have been there" when describing Southampton's recent poor run.

"He is talking utter rubbish there," said Sutton. "To give credit for their performance against Nottingham Forest where they did not have a shot on target?

"I think he deserves time - this was a massive result - but he can't tell us performances have been there in previous games."

For more detailed analysis on Southampton, listen over here on BBC Sounds