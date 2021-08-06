Arsenal have made a bid of about £17m for Lazio's Argentina striker Joaquin Correa, 26, which is "considered inadequate" by the Serie A club. (Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness)

Meanwhile, the Gunners are planning to sign England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and Norway midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United, both 23 - but a combined bid of £50m may not be enough to land the pair. (Star)

Lyon's France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, is holding out for a move to Arsenal this summer. (Sun)

