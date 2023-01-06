Sutton's predications: Cardiff v Leeds
- Published
For the latest round of predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Bad Education writer and podcast host Nathan Bryon.
Sutton's prediction: 0-3
It is 21 years since Cardiff shocked Leeds with a famous FA Cup third-round win but I don't see the Welsh side causing them any problems whatsoever this time.
Part of the reason for that is that Cardiff are playing so poorly at the moment, but I also think Jesse Marsch will pick a strong side and that Leeds will play with their usual intensity.
Nathan's prediction: 0-3
I don't want Leeds to suffer an upset. I'm based in Manchester now, but I like watching them.
Find out how Sutton and Nathan think the rest of the FA Cup third-round ties will go