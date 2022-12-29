Harry Kane's display in Tottenham's Boxing Day draw at Brentford earned him a place in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week.

Crooks said: "Tottenham started Monday's match at Brentford like England started against the USA in their second World Cup game: no conviction, no passion and no goals.

"Son Heung-min was wearing a face mask which made me question, if he was so concerned about an injury, whether he should have been on the pitch in the first place. Meanwhile, Eric Dier was slashing at balls as if it was his first training session after a pre-season break.

"Thank goodness Harry Kane came back to work looking like something that resembled a top-class player after a challenging World Cup.

"The England striker's superbly headed goal was only matched by his ability to put his missed penalty against France in Qatar well and truly behind him."

Read more from Garth here