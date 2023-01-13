Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has been speaking about imminent signing Mario Lemina. The Nice midfielder is set to join for a fee believed to be about 11m euros (£9.7m).

"We have had big problems in this position and we need players in this position," said Lopetegu.

"Mario is a good player. We know him and he wants to be here. He knows the English league and he has the profile to be a good player for us.

"He is here and I wish him all the best. He knows his job. He is ready to be in the squad and we will make a decision."