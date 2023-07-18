Saint-Maximin absent from travelling Newcastle squad

Allan Saint-Maximin did not travel with the Newcastle squad for Tuesday’s pre-season friendly against Rangers in Glasgow.

The 26-year-old Frenchman featured in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Gateshead and scored the Magpies’ second goal.

But he has been linked with a move away from St James' Park this summer, with the Saudi Pro League his most likely destination.

After Saturday’s game, Eddie Howe said he didn’t want to lose any of his current squad, but admitted that is out of his hands.