Brighton 1-0 Leeds: What Potter said

Brighton manager Graham Potter, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "When the score’s only 1-0, we know how it is. The boys defend with responsibility and make it hard for the opponent regardless. Generally we defended the situations well and deserved the win.

"The mood is really positive. We have full respect for our opponents and of the competition. All we can do is remain humble and hard-working. We have to keep that going."

On missing chances: "It’s just about getting in those positions more often, which we’ve done quite well. It’s about being balanced as a team, creating chances and not conceding many. This season so far we’ve done that OK as well. It’s always about the balance of the team."

On Pascal Gross: "He does pretty much everything in the team. He’s in the form of his life, I’d say. He’s a great guy to have and a very important member of the team."