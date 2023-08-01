Brighton have a successful record of unearthing young talent as academy graduate Evan Ferguson, 18, and summer signing Julio Enciso, 19, both broke into the first team last season.

Ivorian winger Simon Adingra could be the latest to emerge, having demonstrated he is a composed marksman with the pace to stretch defences.

He scored 10 league goals in 30 appearances on loan at Belgian side Union SG last season, following his move to Brighton from Danish club Nordsjaelland for around £6m in June 2022.

The 21-year-old has yet to make his competitive debut for the Seagulls, but he demonstrated prowess with both goals in Brighton's recent pre-season win over Brentford.

