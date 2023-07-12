Shakhtar Donetsk have been hard done by with Tottenham's signing of Manor Solomon, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The Israel winger was allowed to leave on a free transfer after a Fifa ruling introduced because of the war in Ukraine, which allowed Ukraine-based players to suspend their contracts.

"I think it’s slightly cynical business," Edwards told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"The reason they have been able to get him on a free transfer is because of the war in Ukraine and a Fifa ruling that said Shakhtar Donetsk’s foreign players were effectively out of contract and they couldn’t command a fee for him.

"He went to Fulham on loan last season and did pretty well. It was a good introduction to the Premier League and he showed flashes of quality and promise.

"We should highlight the fact that Shakhtar Donetsk really aren’t very happy about this. They have lost an asset - I think he was under contract until December. They have had to lose him for free and Tottenham have pounced.

"I think it’s smart but it’s slightly cynical and there is probably a case to say Shakhtar have been let down by the system. But those are the rules and Tottenham have exploited them.

"They’ve got a player who had six months in the Premier League and did pretty well. You have to say it has been pretty smart business from them so far on the quiet. I think he will do OK, but only time will tell."

Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo Coker added: "For me, he is a player that has come in as part of the numbers game.

"Listening to the manager, he wants to get Tottenham attacking and playing on the front foot. He is a player who can fit into that dynamic, but he is not going to be a difference-maker."

