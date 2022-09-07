'Finishing needs work but proud of the players'

We asked for your views on Celtic's 3-0 home defeat to Real Madrid in Tuesday's Champions League group opener.

H﻿ere are some of your responses:

Callum: Great first-half performance. Have to be proud of the players. Excellent atmosphere in the stadium thanks to the fans. Finishing needs work obviously and a couple defensive mistakes made the goals too easy for Madrid. Scoreline doesn't reflect the shift the Celtic players put in. Gives me hope for the rest of the group stage.

Tom: Celtic showed their style of play in the first half is compatible with this level of football, and but for better finishing should have been in the lead. In the second half they tired from chasing Madrid, something they are not used to in Scotland.

Jim: Celtic were very good and with less money than Real looked the part. Celtic will rule Scottish football and all those that giggled over an unknown Australian manager, eat your hats.