When asked about Moises Caicedo - who has been the subject of bids of over £100m from both Chelsea and Liverpool - De Zerbi said: "I have already forgotten about Moises. I'm really proud of the players we have in the squad. We want to keep improving. The credit goes to the club. Bigger clubs can buy our players but they can't buy our soul or spirit."

De Zerbi says Brighton "don't have enough yet" in terms of transfer incomings and that he wants "players who want to come here".

He added: "We are Brighton, we achieved a big target last year - the same as Liverpool, better than Chelsea. I would like players who are proud to play in Brighton."

On his targets for the season: "This club is special. We are not speaking about targets yet though - we must wait until the end of the transfer market and after the first few games. We need to start in a good way and then we can speak about targets."

De Zerbi says Adam Webster and Adam Lallana will have to be assessed as he does not want to take "any risks" but confirmed "all other players are available."