Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Harry Kane’s decision to finally make the break with his beloved Tottenham Hotspur and move to Bayern Munich constitutes the end of an era and an enforced new start for the club where he has spent his entire career.

Kane has been the club's main talisman and record goalscorer in the barren years without a trophy and a switch to the Bundesliga cleans the slate even further for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Postecoglou’s calm and measured response to Kane’s departure from the club where he scored 280 goals in 435 games bodes well for how he will tackle the huge problem of filling the vacancy left behind.

Brazil striker Richarlison, who did not make an impact following his £60m move from Everton last summer, now has the chance to step into the void while also trying to form the same link with Son Heung-min that reaped such rich rewards with Kane.

No-one would celebrate Kane’s departure from Spurs, or even pretend there is any good news about losing a player of such significance, but at least Postecoglou can go about fashioning his own team without the continuing transfer sub-plot and speculation that has surrounded England’s captain in recent seasons.