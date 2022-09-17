I﻿n the calendar year of 2022 Newcastle have been much improved under Eddie Howe and if a table was done off that they would currently be fifth, above Chelsea and Manchester United.

H﻿owever their start to the season hasn't matched that optimistic outlook.

T﻿hey are now without a win since the opening day and while five of the next six games have ended in stalemates, it hasn't been the start they would have wanted.

They were dominant against Bournemouth, attempting 20 shots and having 72% of the ball, but it was a frustrating afternoon. They are starting to become commonplace.

K﻿ieran Tripper and Joelinton both hit the woodwork but Ryan Fraser and Miguel Almiron should both have done better with first-half chances.

I﻿t left co-owner Amanda Staveley looking unimpressed in the stands and it was a view that Howe shared.

"It was a tough game," said Howe, who managed Bournemouth between 2008-2011 and 2012-2020.

"I don't think we played particularly well, we were off our best level and one for us to reflect on.

"I am desperate to win, it feels like a long time for us. We need to win and compete and be the best versions of us."