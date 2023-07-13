Bournemouth have signed midfielder Romain Faivre from French club Lyon.

The 24-year-old, who has agreed a "long-term deal" with the Cherries, will spend the 2023-24 season on loan at FC Lorient.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake said: "It's great for the club to have secured such a talent in Romain.

"He’s a player we’ve been monitoring for a number of years since his move to Brest, and we were particularly impressed with his progress while on loan at Lorient.

"We wish him all the best for the coming season and look forward to seeing him continue his development."