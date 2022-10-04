It may have been a difficult season so far for Leicester, but James Maddison has been a starring light amid the gloom.

The midfielder once again shone in Monday's 4-0 thrashing of Nottingham Forest, scoring two and setting up another to help lift the Foxes off the bottom of the table.

It means Harry Kane is the only other Englishman to have more goal involvements than the 25-year-old in the Premier League since the start of last season.

So, Foxes fans, how good is Maddison? S﻿hould he make England's World Cup squad or would you rather he got a month's rest?

